Dodgers' Justin Turner: Cranks 14th homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run to help the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the Giants on Friday.

The 33-year-old's fifth-inning blast off Madison Bumgarner turned out to be the decisive blow in this contest, bringing his homer total up to 14 on the season. Turner has been limited to 354 at-bats due to injury in 2018, but he's put up fabulous numbers in the time he's been on the field, as he's boasting an elite .316/.409/.525 slash line.