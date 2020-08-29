Turner left Friday's game against the Rangers with a hamstring injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Turner was dealing with a hamstring issue, but he said that the issue was likely a cramp rather than a strain. Turner won't play Saturday, but the team will reassess his status afterward.
