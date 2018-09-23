Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in two, scores once
Turner went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a run scored Saturday against the Padres.
Turner recorded only one hit, but made it a timely one, driving in two runs with his 28th double of the season in the third inning. He's been battling a wrist injury across the last week, and it has seemingly affected his performance as he has managed only three hits across 15 at-bats in that span. However, he now has extra-base hits in back-to-back games
