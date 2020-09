Turner went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs during Friday's win over the Angels.

Turner launched a solo blast against Andrew Heaney in the third inning, bringing the Dodgers within one run. The 25-year-old third baseman then tacked on his second homer of the night against Heaney in the fifth inning. Turner now has four home runs on the season to go with a sturdy slash line of .310/.402/.469.