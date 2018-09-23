Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Grabs 37th save

Jansen recorded the final two outs via strikeout without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Saturday against the Padres.

Jansen was called into the game with a five-run cushion after Yimi Garcia and Tony Cingrani combined to allow four of the first five batters they faced to reach base in the ninth inning. Once he entered, Jansen closed out the game by striking out two batters on only eight pitches. He now has 37 saves on the season, good enough for second in the National League.