Knack (1-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-2 rout of the Nationals, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old rookie recorded his first career quality start along with his first MLB win, tossing 59 of 94 pitches for strikes and retiring the last 13 batters he faced after walking in a run in the second inning. Knack is making a case to stick in the Dodgers' rotation even after Walker Buehler (elbow) is declared ready for his 2024 debut, especially with Gavin Stone and James Paxton having issues in the early going.