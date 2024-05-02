The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Knack threw five innings of one-run ball during his last start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, but he will head back to the minors nonetheless. His demotion will allow J.P. Feyereisen to come up from the minors while also opening a spot in the Dodgers' rotation -- potentially pointing toward Walker Buehler (elbow) making his season debut Monday against the Marlins.