Knack is slated to start Wednesday's game against Washington at Nationals Park.

The 26-year-old righty will make his second straight turn through the rotation after limiting the Nationals to two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in his MLB debut this past Wednesday. Though he'll get a rematch with a weak Washington lineup, Knack's outing will come on the road this time after he had the luxury of debuting at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler (elbow) is due to make the fifth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the 15-day injured list next week to bump Knack out of the big-league rotation.