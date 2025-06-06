Knack worked in just 3.1 innings Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one during a 6-5 win against the Mets.

It was a tough outing for a pitcher who looked like he was turning a corner after back-to-back starts of six innings allowing just one earned run. Of Knack's 86 pitches Friday, 40 of them were balls, leading to a season-high five walks in the game. He also surrendered a season-high three home runs though all three came with no outs. That's a pattern that has continued over the 27-year-old's last five starts: the home run ball. Knack has surrendered nine home runs over that stretch, partially leading to his 5.12 ERA on the season. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start on the road at San Diego.