Dodgers' Landon Knack: Goes on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers placed Knack (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
The team did not disclose an injury designation for Knack, so it's unclear how much time he might miss. He was roughed up for eight runs over 6.2 innings during Cactus League play. The Dodgers are dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation, so Knack could get some starts if his injury isn't long term.
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