Dodgers' Landon Knack: Collects save Wednesday

Knack allowed two hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Knack threw 22 of 36 pitches for strikes in this outing. He was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, though the long-relief assignment could lead to him getting optioned out again for a fresh arm as the Dodgers open up a big four-game series against the Brewers on Thursday. With a 5.87 ERA over 7.2 innings across three appearances, Knack is unlikely to see anything more than multi-inning relief assignments when in the majors.