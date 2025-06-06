Dodgers' Landon Knack: Sent down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.
Knack had made six consecutive turns through the Dodgers rotation, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 28:12 K:BB over 30 innings, but he'll yield his spot to Justin Wrobleski. In four appearances with Oklahoma City this season, Knack logged a 3.98 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across 20.1 innings.
