The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Knack had made six consecutive turns through the Dodgers rotation, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 28:12 K:BB over 30 innings, but he'll yield his spot to Justin Wrobleski. In four appearances with Oklahoma City this season, Knack logged a 3.98 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across 20.1 innings.