Knack did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's extra innings loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings.

Knack's only major blemish on the evening was a fourth inning solo home run by Christian Walker. Otherwise, the 26-year-old held the Diamondbacks in check, though he only threw 64 pitches after a bee colony behind home plate caused an extended delay to the game and disrupted his warmup routine. Still, Knack has been impressive in his three starts thus far, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 16 innings. Manager Dave Roberts has not announced another start for Knack, as it's possible Walker Buehler (elbow) replaces him in the rotation next week after throwing five innings in his most recent minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.