Knack will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday against the Nationals, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed after Tuesday's win that Knack will make his major-league debut Wednesday in the series finale against Washington. A second-round pick out of East Tennessee State in 2020, Knack advanced to Triple-A last season and has posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB in 13 total starts for Oklahoma City (58.2 innings). Knack has joined the team in Los Angeles but will need to be officially added to the 26-man roster ahead of Wednesday's game.