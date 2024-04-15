The Dodgers plan to call up Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether Knack will be making a start, but the Dodgers haven't named a starter for games Tuesday and Wednesday versus Washington and have an opening in the rotation with Bobby Miller (shoulder) recently moving to the injured list and Walker Buehler (elbow) in line for one more rehab start before being activated from the IL. Whenever Knack does pitch, he will be making his major-league debut. The 26-year-old holds a 4.02 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering his first three starts of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.