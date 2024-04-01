The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on March 22.

Knack was included on the Dodgers' 31-player travel squad for the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea with the Padres, but he went unused out of the bullpen in both of the contests and was sent to minor-league camp once the team returned to the United States. The 26-year-old righty will be a mainstay in the Oklahoma City rotation this season and could make his big-league debut if the Dodgers require a spot starter or long man out of the bullpen at any point.