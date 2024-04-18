Knack (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings.

Knack got off to a rocky start, allowing hits to the first three Nats he faced, including a lead-off homer to CJ Abrams. However, the 26-year-old right-hander settled in nicely, blanking Washington over his subsequent four frames while allowing just one additional hit. While the Dodgers failed to provide enough support to get Knack off the hook, it was an encouraging outing overall. Knack was solid last year in 22 starts between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, pitching to a 2.51 ERA with 99 strikeouts over 100.1 innings. If the Dodgers stick with a six-man rotation and keep Knack in the majors, he'd line up for a road matchup with the Blue Jays in his next start.