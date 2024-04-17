The Dodgers recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Nationals.

Knack made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster for the club's two-game series in South Korea with the Padres back in March, but he wasn't needed in relief in either contest before being optioned to Triple-A ahead of the team's domestic opener. Since the demotion, Knack has worked at least five innings in each of his three starts for Oklahoma City, logging a 4.02 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 15.2 frames. He'll get the chance to make his big-league debut Wednesday, and if he fares well, Knack could be in position to stick around with the Dodgers as part of a six-man rotation.