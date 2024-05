Knack was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Knack filled in admirably Sunday in a spot start against the Reds, surrendering one run on three hits and one walk while fanning five over 4.2 innings. He'll be moved back to the minors to make room for Yohan Ramirez, who was acquired in a trade from the Mets earlier in the day.