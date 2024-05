Knack isn't listed as Triple-A Oklahoma City's starter for Saturday and could be called up to start the Dodgers' game Sunday versus the Reds, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Not coincidentally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that recalling Knack was one of the options the team was considering for the opening in the rotation Sunday. If Knack does in fact get the call, he could be deployed as a bulk reliever behind an opener rather than as a traditional starter.