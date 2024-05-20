Knack did not factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Knack tossed four shutout frames before the Reds tacked on a run in the fifth after back-to-back doubles. Knack tied his season-high in strikeouts despite not reach five innings for the first time in four starts and registered a 35% CSW% on 64 pitches. He lowered his ERA to 2.61, which is the lowest of any Dodgers pitchers with multiple starts this season. It's likely he'll head back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday but would likely be the leading candidate for another call up if a full-time opening in the rotation opened up.