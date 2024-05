Knack was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is starting Sunday against the Reds.

The right-hander spent nearly the past three weeks in the minors but will rejoin the Dodgers for Sunday's series finale. Knack has a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 16 innings through three big-league starts this season, and he could be headed back to Triple-A after the contest.