Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

Muncy homered for the third game in a row, and he's hit safely in five straight contests (8-for-21). The infielder also got above the Mendoza line Monday -- he's hitting .201 on the year, his highest mark since June 8. He's added an .819 OPS, 25 long balls, 65 RBI, 58 runs scored and a stolen bases through 347 plate appearances.