Grove (lat) might be able to return either Saturday or Sunday against the Giants, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Grove has been recovering from a right lat injury and continues to inch closer toward activation. He was sent out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 7 and could be cleared to return sometime over the weekend according to skipper Dave Roberts.
