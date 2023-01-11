Rojas (wrist) was traded from the Marlins to the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder Jacob Amaya (undisclosed), Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The veteran shortstop had a .606 OPS in 140 games for Miami last season, and the club opted to ship him elsewhere after adding Jean Segura to the infield mix. Rojas' calling card is his defense, and he's unlikely to have much fantasy utility even if he has an everyday role for Los Angeles. The 33-year-old underwent wrist surgery in October but should be ready for the start of spring training.