Dodgers' Rich Hill: Resumes throwing Friday

Hill (finger) played catch Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The veteran hurler reportedly felt great after the session, stating that he "could start today" if given the chance. It seems like the issue is behind him, but given Hill's previous finger issues, his status is worth monitoring as he ramps up his activity.

