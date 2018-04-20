Dodgers' Rich Hill: Resumes throwing Friday
Hill (finger) played catch Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The veteran hurler reportedly felt great after the session, stating that he "could start today" if given the chance. It seems like the issue is behind him, but given Hill's previous finger issues, his status is worth monitoring as he ramps up his activity.
More News
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...