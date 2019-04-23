Dodgers' Rich Hill: Season debut coming Sunday

Hill (knee) will be activated off the injured list to start Sunday against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

A knee strain has kept Hill out since the start of the season, but he's been making steady progress in his rehab and is now ready to go. Ross Stripling is expected to head to the bullpen to open up a rotation spot.

