Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will start Sunday
Hill will take the mound to start Sunday's regular-season finale at San Francisco, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers made the announcement late Saturday night as they were mulling their options between Hill and Walker Buehler and the evolving playoff picture. The veteran left-hander was originally in line to start Friday until the team bumped him from the weekend, but he will now be called upon as they enter the final day of the regular season in a tie for first place with the Rockies in the NL West. Buehler is likely to get the call for a potential tie-breaking Game 163 Monday or wild-card matchup Tuesday if the Dodgers fail to secure the division title outright.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....