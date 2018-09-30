Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will start Sunday

Hill will take the mound to start Sunday's regular-season finale at San Francisco, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers made the announcement late Saturday night as they were mulling their options between Hill and Walker Buehler and the evolving playoff picture. The veteran left-hander was originally in line to start Friday until the team bumped him from the weekend, but he will now be called upon as they enter the final day of the regular season in a tie for first place with the Rockies in the NL West. Buehler is likely to get the call for a potential tie-breaking Game 163 Monday or wild-card matchup Tuesday if the Dodgers fail to secure the division title outright.