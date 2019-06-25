Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Tuesday
Stripling will start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Stripling is set to enter the rotation in place of the injured Rich Hill, who is facing an extended absence due to a flexor tendon strain. The 29-year-old Stripling has performed well as a starter this season, compiling a 2.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB in 34 innings (six starts).
