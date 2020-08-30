Stripling allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Stripling was given a three-run lead but couldn't pitch deep enough into the game to qualify for a victory. He gave up back-to-back home runs to start the third inning, and was ultimately pulled after allowing the first two batters he faced in the fifth inning to reach base. Stripling has failed to work at least five innings in each of his last four starts, during which he's allowed 13 earned runs across 15.2 frames. He is currently projected to make his next start Friday against Colorado.