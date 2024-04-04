Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 5-4 win against the Giants on Wednesday.

Ohtani had gone homerless over his first eight games with Los Angeles before smashing a 430-foot solo shot in the seventh inning Wednesday to supply his team with a critical insurance run. It was the two-way star's fourth extra-base hit among his 10 total knocks this season, and the long ball produced his fourth RBI. Though he hasn't come blazing out of the gates in his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani has slashed a respectable .270/.317/.432 and has benefitted from the club's robust offense by scoring seven runs through nine games.