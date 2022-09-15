Gonsolin (forearm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday which manager Dave Roberts described as "encouraging," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old was unable to throw at full intensity during his bullpen over the weekend, but he quickly returned to the mound Wednesday for a positive session. Roberts expects Gonsolin to return before the end of the regular season, but whether the right-hander comes back as a starter or reliever will depend on how well he's able to build up his workload in the near future.