Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Gonsolin (shoulder) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City before returning from the 60-day injured list next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin most recently made his second rehab start for Oklahoma City on May 28, tossing 3.2 innings (55 pitches) in that outing. The Dodgers likely want to see the right-hander get stretched out closer to 75 pitches before the team feels comfortable inserting him into the big-league rotation. If all goes well during his upcoming turn with Oklahoma City -- which will likely come Wednesday or Thursday -- Gonsolin would line up to make his first start with the Dodgers at some point during next week's three-game series in Pittsburgh, which begins June 8.