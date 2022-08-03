Anderson (12-1) earned the win during Tuesday's 9-5 victory over San Francisco, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Anderson cruised through three frames and was staked to a 6-0 lead but nearly gave it all back in the bottom of the fourth, surrendering five runs on five hits capped by a Joey Bart home run. After a 1-2-3 fifth the 32-year-old walked the first two batters of the sixth and was promptly removed, with the bullpen escaping a bases-loaded no-out jam to keep him in line for the win. The five runs allowed represent Anderson's second-highest mark of the campaign and eclipse his total from his last five starts combined. He carries a 2.89 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated for Sunday Night Baseball at home against the rival Padres.