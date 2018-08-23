Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Brilliant in no-decision
Buehler gave up three hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The crowd at Dodger Stadium witnessed a pitchers' duel between two of the most exciting young starters in the game, with Buehler and Jack Flaherty both turning in gems. Buehler got 22 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 104 pitches and left the game in line for his seventh win, but Scott Alexander blew the lead in the eighth. With a total of four earned runs allowed in his last five starts (32.1 innings), Buehler has brought his ERA back below 3.00, and he has now surpassed 100 strikeouts. He gets the Rangers in Texas next week.
