Buehler pitched 5.2 innings against Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. He didn't factor in the decision.

Buehler wasn't at his sharpest in the Dodgers' home opener, throwing only 60 of 98 pitches for strikes and walking three batters. However, he kept the Reds off the scoreboard for five innings and needed one more out to notch his first quality start of the campaign before Aristides Aquino ended his night with a two-out, two-run homer in the sixth. Buehler has been fine through his first two starts, allowing four runs and registering a 9:5 K:BB across 10 frames. He was commonly drafted as a top-five pitcher in fantasy leagues, however, so his managers would love to get more from him, especially in terms of strikeouts. Buehler's next start is lined up to come at home against Atlanta on Tuesday.