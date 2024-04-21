Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Buehler (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander covered just 2.2 frames in his previous rehab outing with two runs allowed on four hits and four walks, so he'll require at least one more outing in the minors. Buehler may need to showcase improved command if Wednesday's outing is to be his last of the rehab assignment.