Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Buehler (elbow) needs at least one more rehab outing before returning to the rotation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Buehler struggled in his rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings. Roberts noted that Buehler's execution Thursday was "not great," and the right-hander will continue his rehab assignment until his command improves. Landon Knack will stay in the Dodgers' rotation and will get at least one more start.