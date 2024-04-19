Buehler (elbow) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Buehler was expected to throw between 80 and 90 pitches, though his struggles with control limited the length of his outing. He particularly struggled with his offspeed and breaking pitches, as he threw 15 combined curveballs and sliders -- only two of which went for strikes. Though the outing wasn't positive, it could come as some consolation that this was Buehler's first time pitching with an automated strike zone, per the Director of Communications Oklahoma City, Alex Freedman. It's possible that this was Buehler's final rehab outing before rejoining the big-league rotation, but the Dodgers are expected to assess the situation before making a final decision.