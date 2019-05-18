Buehler (4-1) took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, giving up four runs (one earned) on seven hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Dodgers fell 4-0.

Only one of the four runs Buehler gave up were earned thanks to a throwing error by shortstop Corey Seager, so he was able to lower his to 3.83 despite the losing effort. He also has a 1.05 WHIP and a 46:10 K:BB through 49.1 innings. Buehler lines up to take on the Pirates in his next start at home on Friday.