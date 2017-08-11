Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Moves to bullpen
Buehler has been pitching out of the bullpen in his previous two outings with Triple-A Oklahoma and could finish the year as a reliever, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 2015 first-round pick has pitched well since returning from Tommy John surgery (3.32 ERA and 12.5 K/9 across three levels in the minors this season), but the Dodgers want to limit his workload by pitching him out of the 'pen. General manager Andrew Friedman acknowledged the workload limitations, but he also mentioned that the club is "getting a chance to see [Buehler] in that role to the extent that it potentially makes sense to bring him up in September." It doesn't sound like the conversion is a permanent one, but a move from a starter to a reliever would certainly hurt Buehler's dynasty appeal, especially in an organization that has a dominant closer like Kenley Jansen who effectively blocks any reliever from getting fantasy-relevant save opportunities for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Chased early in Triple-A debut•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Called up to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans six in return from MiLB DL•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: On DL at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Jumps up to Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Spotless through two starts at High-A•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...