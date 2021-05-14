Buehler's next start will come Monday against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers will go with a bullpen game in Sunday's series finale against Miami as Buehler kicks off the series against Arizona (in Los Angeles). Buehler projects to take the ball a second time next week when the Dodgers travel to San Francisco. One win through six weeks has been disappointing for Buehler's fantasy managers, but around a few too many long balls he's been great with a 47:3 K:BB in 44.1 innings.
