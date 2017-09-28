Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Cranks out 27th homer
Puig went 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBI against the Padres on Wednesday.
He'd been scuffling of late, having started only seven of the Dodgers' past 11 games -- a span in which Puig put up a .179/.200/.214 line. Nonetheless, it's been a redemptive season for the talented Cuban, who's easily set new personal bests in homers (27) and steals (15) as well as RBI (72). With the playoffs looming, it's a good time for him to get going on a fresh hot streak.
