Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Sits versus lefty Sunday

Puig is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig is hitting just .212 versus left-handers this season, so he'll hit the bench Sunday with southpaw Andrew Suarez taking the hill for San Francisco. If he doesn't make another appearance in the regular season, he'll finish the campaign with a .268 batting average (his best since 2014), 23 homers and 15 stolen bases. Matt Kemp will replace him in right field Sunday.