Garcia (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Garcia is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in October of 2016, and the Dodgers won't rush him back. In six Cactus League appearances this spring, Garcia notched a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 5.2 innings. He holds a 3.12 ERA and 81:12 K:BB across 75 career innings, so he could work his way into a key setup role once healthy.