Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Lands on DL
Garcia (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Garcia is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in October of 2016, and the Dodgers won't rush him back. In six Cactus League appearances this spring, Garcia notched a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 5.2 innings. He holds a 3.12 ERA and 81:12 K:BB across 75 career innings, so he could work his way into a key setup role once healthy.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Could begin year on DL•
-
Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Returns to game action with scoreless outing•
-
Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Will be in bullpen mix next season•
-
Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.