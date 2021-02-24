fernando-tatis.jpg

If you happened to catch the results of our AL-only salary cap draft (or what we used to call an auction), these NL results will seem ... incongruous.

It's the same format -- 12 teams, standard Rotisserie scoring -- but about half the participants were swapped out, which goes a long way to explaining the differences. One of the quirks of the salary bidding format is that every room takes on a life of its own, with every new bid representing a chance for a new precedent and the behaviors of the most aggressive bidders often compelling others to join in.

My rule for salary cap drafts is that the deeper the format, the more evenly the dollars need to be spread, and formats don't get much deeper than half the player pool divided between 12 teams across 23 lineup spots. So seeing four players go for $50 or more (Fernando Tatis for $53 and Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto all for $50) was out of bounds for me. Not a single player reached the $50 threshold in the AL version of this league.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that the high-end talent is mostly concentrated in the NL this year, with 18 of the top 23 players by ADP residing in that league. The AL player pool is stronger at the back end, so you could make the case it's perfectly sensible to take more of a studs-and-duds approach in an NL-only league than an AL-only league. But either way, the waiver wire will be virtually nonexistent, which means barring some miraculous breakthrough, you're stuck with however many duds you take. Even being cognizant of it, having spent no more than $35 on any one player, I was left with two fairly significant holes in my lineup and now have to hope Brian Goodwin and Dee Gordon get more playing time than they probably will.

My emphasis, as always, was on starting pitching, but it's worth noting that there are far more high-end arms to go around on this side of the player pool. Jacob deGrom went for $48, but only one other pitcher (Trevor Bauer) went for even $35. I was able to get Aaron Nola ($28), Carlos Carrasco ($24) and Zack Wheeler ($19) for less than I invested in just two pitchers, Gerrit Cole ($47) and Zach Plesac ($26), on the AL side.

Stolen bases were as in demand as ever, though, with those who offer some hope of contributing a couple dozen seeing their salaries pushed up almost as much as the elites. Examples include Tommy Edman and Victor Robles for $20, Kolten Wong for $16 and Raimel Tapia for $13.

Some of the best values included ...

Some of the worst values included ... 

Here's who all took part in this one:

Note: Jackie Bradley and Jake Odorizzi were free agents at the time we completed this salary cap draft, which explains our lowball bids for them. We were hedging our bets, not wanting to sell out for a player who would be useless to us if he signed with an AL-team.

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

GREY ALBRIGHT

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

21

 

Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD

37

Will Smith, LAD

16

 

Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL

29

Willson Contreras, CHC

16

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

28

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

13

 

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT

20

Austin Nola, SD

8

 

Charlie Morton, P, ATL

18

James McCann, NYM

6

 

Christian Walker, 1B, ARI

16

Elias Diaz, COL

6

 

Pablo Lopez, P, MIA

16

Daulton Varsho, ARI

5

 

Paul DeJong, SS, STL

15

Yadier Molina, STL

5

 

Raimel Tapia, OF, COL

13

Carson Kelly, ARI

5

 

Zach Eflin, P, PHI

11

Yan Gomes, WAS

5

 

Garrett Hampson, OF, COL

9

Omar Narvaez, MIL

4

 

Jean Segura, 2B, PHI

8

Jacob Stallings, PIT

4

 

Cristian Pache, OF, ATL

7

Tucker Barnhart, CIN

4

 

Shogo Akiyama, OF, CIN

6

Jorge Alfaro, MIA

3

 

Carlos Martinez, P, STL

5

Buster Posey, SF

3

 

Joakim Soria, P, ARI

5

Joey Bart, SF

1

 

Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COL

4

Tomas Nido, NYM

1

 

Tanner Rainey, P, WAS

4

Curt Casali, SF

1

 

Alex Reyes, P, STL

3

Andrew Knizner, STL

1

 

David Peterson, P, NYM

2

Victor Caratini, SD

1

 

Adrian Houser, P, MIL

2

Austin Barnes, LAD

1

 

Victor Caratini, C, SD

1

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

1

 

Austin Barnes, C, LAD

1

Dom Nunez, COL

1

 

B_DON

 

Austin Romine, CHC

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

FIRST BASE

 
 

Trevor Story, SS, COL

38

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Walker Buehler, P, LAD

30

Cody Bellinger, LAD

37

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

26

Freddie Freeman, ATL

35

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN

25

Pete Alonso, NYM

28

 

Blake Snell, P, SD

25

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

26

 

Chris Paddack, P, SD

21

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

21

 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI

20

Josh Bell, WAS

21

 

Edwin Diaz, P, NYM

17

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

20

 

Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI

9

Dominic Smith, NYM

19

 

Dustin May, P, LAD

9

Eric Hosmer, SD

18

 

Colin Moran, 3B, PIT

8

Christian Walker, ARI

16

 

Jason Heyward, OF, CHC

7

Joey Votto, CIN

10

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

6

C.J. Cron, COL

8

 

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA

5

Garrett Cooper, MIA

3

 

Alec Mills, P, CHC

4

Jesus Aguilar, MIA

3

 

Harrison Bader, OF, STL

3

Brandon Belt, SF

2

 

Tomas Nido, C, NYM

1

Josh Fuentes, COL

2

 

Curt Casali, C, SF

1

Greg Bird, COL

1

 

Jake Marisnick, OF, CHC

1

Ryan Zimmerman, WAS

1

 

Brusdar Graterol, P, LAD

1

Daniel Vogelbach, MIL

1

 

Kyle Wright, P, ATL

1

Asdrubal Cabrera, ARI

1

 

Eric Lauer, P, MIL

1

SECOND BASE

 
 

Miguel Rojas, SS, MIA

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

LANCE BROZDOWSKI

 

Ozzie Albies, ATL

37

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Ketel Marte, ARI

26

 

Corey Seager, SS, LAD

31

Mike Moustakas, CIN

24

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

24

Keston Hiura, MIL

24

 

Josh Bell, 1B, WAS

21

Max Muncy, LAD

23

 

Sonny Gray, P, CIN

20

Jeff McNeil, NYM

18

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

19

Kolten Wong, MIL

16

 

Justin Turner, 3B, LAD

17

Gavin Lux, LAD

15

 

Kevin Gausman, P, SF

16

Jake Cronenworth, SD

14

 

Joe Musgrove, P, SD

15

Ryan McMahon, COL

12

 

Jesse Winker, OF, CIN

14

Tommy La Stella, SF

9

 

Chris Taylor, OF, LAD

11

Jon Berti, MIA

8

 

Jordan Hicks, P, STL

11

Jean Segura, PHI

8

 

German Marquez, P, COL

11

Scott Kingery, PHI

7

 

Drew Smyly, P, ATL

10

Jazz Chisholm, MIA

5

 

Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL

9

Brendan Rodgers, COL

4

 

Corey Dickerson, OF, MIA

9

Wilmer Flores, SF

4

 

Jake McGee, P, SF

7

Starlin Castro, WAS

3

 

Jacob Stallings, C, PIT

4

Jonathan Villar, NYM

2

 

Mitch Keller, P, PIT

4

Nico Hoerner, CHC

2

 

Tim Locastro, OF, ARI

3

Isan Diaz, MIA

1

 

Donovan Solano, 2B, SF

1

Dee Gordon, CIN

1

 

Dom Nunez, C, COL

1

Donovan Solano, SF

1

 

Jackie Bradley, OF, FA

1

Adam Frazier, PIT

1

 

Trevor May, P, NYM

1

THIRD BASE

 
 

BRANT CHESSER

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Manny Machado, SD

34

 

Brandon Woodruff, P, MIL

31

Nolan Arenado, STL

26

 

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

26

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

24

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL

23

Alec Bohm, PHI

24

 

Wil Myers, OF, SD

21

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

20

 

Kyle Hendricks, P, CHC

20

Kris Bryant, CHC

20

 

Dylan Carlson, OF, STL

19

Justin Turner, LAD

17

 

Julio Urias, P, LAD

17

Austin Riley, ATL

12

 

Kenley Jansen, P, LAD

17

J.D. Davis, NYM

11

 

Andrew McCutchen, OF, PHI

16

Brian Anderson, MIA

10

 

Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD

15

Eduardo Escobar, ARI

9

 

Evan Longoria, 3B, SF

9

Evan Longoria, SF

9

 

Austin Nola, C, SD

8

Carter Kieboom, WAS

8

 

Scott Kingery, 2B, PHI

7

Colin Moran, PIT

8

 

Carson Kelly, C, ARI

5

Edwin Rios, LAD

3

 

Gregory Polanco, OF, PIT

4

David Bote, CHC

3

 

Starlin Castro, 2B, WAS

3

Luis Urias, MIL

2

 

Josh Lindblom, P, MIL

3

Maikel Franco, FA

1

 

MacKenzie Gore, P, SD

3

Todd Frazier, PIT

1

 

Lucas Sims, P, CIN

3

Matt Carpenter, STL

1

 

Anthony Alford, OF, PIT

2

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Mark Melancon, P, SD

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Asdrubal Cabrera, 1B, ARI

1

Fernando Tatis, SD

53

 

J.T. Brubaker, P, PIT

1

Trea Turner, WAS

40

 

DONKEY TEETH

 

Trevor Story, COL

38

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Francisco Lindor, NYM

36

 

Juan Soto, OF, WAS

50

Corey Seager, LAD

31

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

50

Javier Baez, CHC

27

 

Trea Turner, SS, WAS

40

Dansby Swanson, ATL

23

 

Trevor Bauer, P, LAD

35

Tommy Edman, STL

20

 

Josh Hader, P, MIL

22

Didi Gregorius, PHI

15

 

Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL

12

Paul DeJong, STL

15

 

Mauricio Dubon, OF, SF

7

Ha-seong Kim, SD

12

 

Yadier Molina, C, STL

5

Nick Ahmed, ARI

4

 

David Peralta, OF, ARI

5

Brandon Crawford, SF

2

 

Caleb Smith, P, ARI

5

Orlando Arcia, MIL

2

 

Hyun Kwang Kim, P, STL

4

Kyle Holder, CIN

1

 

Buster Posey, C, SF

3

Erik Gonzalez, PIT

1

 

Avisail Garcia, OF, MIL

3

Jose Garcia, CIN

1

 

Chris Martin, P, ATL

3

Miguel Rojas, MIA

1

 

Hector Neris, P, PHI

3

Kevin Newman, PIT

1

 

Josh Fuentes, 1B, COL

2

OUTFIELD

 
 

Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Luis Urias, 3B, MIL

2

Mookie Betts, LAD

50

 

Yimi Garcia, P, MIA

2

Juan Soto, WAS

50

 

Brandon Crawford, SS, SF

2

Ronald Acuna, ATL

50

 

Isan Diaz, 2B, MIA

1

Christian Yelich, MIL

41

 

Johnny Cueto, P, SF

1

Bryce Harper, PHI

33

 

Freddy Peralta, P, MIL

1

Marcell Ozuna, ATL

29

 

SCOTT ENGEL

 

Starling Marte, MIA

28

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Nick Castellanos, CIN

25

 

Jacob deGrom, P, NYM

48

Michael Conforto, NYM

24

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

37

Trent Grisham, SD

24

 

Starling Marte, OF, MIA

28

Charlie Blackmon, COL

23

 

Luis Castillo, P, CIN

28

Tommy Pham, SD

23

 

Michael Conforto, OF, NYM

24

Mike Yastrzemski, SF

21

 

Trent Grisham, OF, SD

24

Wil Myers, SD

21

 

Max Fried, P, ATL

20

Victor Robles, WAS

20

 

Brad Hand, P, WAS

16

Ian Happ, CHC

19

 

Adbert Alzolay, P, CHC

7

Dylan Carlson, STL

19

 

Yan Gomes, C, WAS

5

Kyle Schwarber, WAS

18

 

Zach Davies, P, CHC

5

Andrew McCutchen, PHI

16

 

Miles Mikolas, P, STL

4

Jesse Winker, CIN

14

 

Trevor Rogers, P, MIA

3

A.J. Pollock, LAD

14

 

Drew Waters, OF, ATL

2

Raimel Tapia, COL

13

 

Greg Bird, 1B, COL

1

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

13

 

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, WAS

1

Jurickson Profar, SD

12

 

Adam Frazier, 2B, PIT

1

Kole Calhoun, ARI

11

 

Joey Bart, C, SF

1

Chris Taylor, LAD

11

 

Ender Inciarte, OF, ATL

1

Nick Senzel, CIN

11

 

Jared Oliva, OF, PIT

1

Joc Pederson, CHC

9

 

Emilio Pagan, P, SD

1

Garrett Hampson, COL

9

 

Kyle Holder, SS, CIN

1

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

9

 

Erik Gonzalez, SS, PIT

1

Tyler O'Neill, STL

9

 

MIKE GIANELLA

 

Corey Dickerson, MIA

9

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Mauricio Dubon, SF

7

 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

26

Cristian Pache, ATL

7

 

Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL

24

Jason Heyward, CHC

7

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN

24

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

6

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

21

Alex Dickerson, SF

6

 

Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM

18

Shogo Akiyama, CIN

6

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

16

Sam Hilliard, COL

5

 

Patrick Corbin, P, WAS

16

David Peralta, ARI

5

 

Ian Anderson, P, ATL

15

Gregory Polanco, PIT

4

 

A.J. Pollock, OF, LAD

14

Austin Slater, SF

4

 

Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD

12

Kevin Pillar, NYM

3

 

Kole Calhoun, OF, ARI

11

Avisail Garcia, MIL

3

 

Joey Votto, 1B, CIN

10

Adam Duvall, MIA

3

 

Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA

10

Harrison Bader, STL

3

 

Joc Pederson, OF, CHC

9

Tim Locastro, ARI

3

 

Jon Berti, 2B, MIA

8

Anthony Alford, PIT

2

 

Drew Pomeranz, P, SD

8

Drew Waters, ATL

2

 

Devin Williams, P, MIL

8

Ender Inciarte, ATL

1

 

Sam Hilliard, OF, COL

5

Mallex Smith, NYM

1

 

Jake Odorizzi, P, FA

1

Jake Marisnick, CHC

1

 

Steven Brault, P, PIT

1

Jackie Bradley, FA

1

 

Edward Cabrera, P, MIA

1

Aristides Aquino, CIN

1

 

Chad Kuhl, P, PIT

1

Monte Harrison, MIA

1

 

Sean Doolittle, P, CIN

1

Brian Goodwin, PIT

1

 

MICAH HENRY

 

Jared Oliva, PIT

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Magneuris Sierra, MIA

1

 

Fernando Tatis, SS, SD

53

Roman Quinn, PHI

1

 

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

50

Lewis Brinson, MIA

1

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

41

PITCHER

 
 

Corbin Burnes, P, MIL

18

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL

16

Jacob deGrom, NYM

48

 

Mike Soroka, P, ATL

16

Trevor Bauer, LAD

35

 

Elieser Hernandez, P, MIA

9

Jack Flaherty, STL

32

 

Luke Weaver, P, ARI

9

Yu Darvish, SD

32

 

Carter Kieboom, 3B, WAS

8

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

31

 

Alex Dickerson, OF, SF

6

Walker Buehler, LAD

30

 

Anthony Bass, P, MIA

6

Max Scherzer, WAS

29

 

Stefan Crichton, P, ARI

5

Aaron Nola, PHI

28

 

Spencer Howard, P, PHI

5

Luis Castillo, CIN

28

 

Wilmer Flores, 2B, SF

4

Zac Gallen, ARI

27

 

Edwin Rios, 3B, LAD

3

Blake Snell, SD

25

 

David Bote, 3B, CHC

3

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

25

 

Michael Lorenzen, P, CIN

2

Carlos Carrasco, NYM

24

 

Andrew Knizner, C, STL

1

Josh Hader, MIL

22

 

Austin Romine, C, CHC

1

Chris Paddack, SD

21

 

Aristides Aquino, OF, CIN

1

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

21

 

Roman Quinn, OF, PHI

1

Sonny Gray, CIN

20

 

Daniel Ponce de Leon, P, STL

1

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

20

 

Kevin Newman, SS, PIT

1

Max Fried, ATL

20

 

THE ITCH

 

Zack Wheeler, PHI

19

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Charlie Morton, ATL

18

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

36

Corbin Burnes, MIL

18

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

34

Julio Urias, LAD

17

 

Bryce Harper, OF, PHI

33

Kenley Jansen, LAD

17

 

Yu Darvish, P, SD

32

Edwin Diaz, NYM

17

 

Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM

19

Dinelson Lamet, SD

17

 

Willson Contreras, C, CHC

16

Kevin Gausman, SF

16

 

Sixto Sanchez, P, MIA

16

Sixto Sanchez, MIA

16

 

Sandy Alcantara, P, MIA

15

Pablo Lopez, MIA

16

 

Nick Senzel, OF, CIN

11

Patrick Corbin, WAS

16

 

Amir Garrett, P, CIN

11

Brad Hand, WAS

16

 

Tommy La Stella, 2B, SF

9

Mike Soroka, ATL

16

 

Archie Bradley, P, PHI

7

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

15

 

Elias Diaz, C, COL

6

Ian Anderson, ATL

15

 

Austin Slater, OF, SF

4

Joe Musgrove, SD

15

 

Brandon Belt, 1B, SF

2

Craig Kimbrel, CHC

14

 

Tejay Antone, P, CIN

2

Tyler Mahle, CIN

13

 

Maikel Franco, 3B, FA

1

David Price, LAD

13

 

Todd Frazier, 3B, PIT

1

Marcus Stroman, NYM

12

 

Lewis Brinson, OF, MIA

1

Amir Garrett, CIN

11

 

Reyes Moronta, P, SF

1

Jordan Hicks, STL

11

 

Scott Oberg, P, COL

1

German Marquez, COL

11

 

Merrill Kelly, P, ARI

1

Zach Eflin, PHI

11

 

Jose Garcia, SS, CIN

1

Richard Rodriguez, PIT

10

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Drew Smyly, ATL

10

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Dustin May, LAD

9

 

Jack Flaherty, P, STL

32

Elieser Hernandez, MIA

9

 

Zac Gallen, P, ARI

27

Luke Weaver, ARI

9

 

Javier Baez, SS, CHC

27

Drew Pomeranz, SD

8

 

Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN

24

Devin Williams, MIL

8

 

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC

21

Adbert Alzolay, CHC

7

 

Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC

20

Archie Bradley, PHI

7

 

Victor Robles, OF, WAS

20

Will Smith, ATL

7

 

Kyle Schwarber, OF, WAS

18

Jake McGee, SF

7

 

Dinelson Lamet, P, SD

17

Anthony DeSclafani, SF

6

 

Craig Kimbrel, P, CHC

14

Taijuan Walker, NYM

6

 

Marcus Stroman, P, NYM

12

Anthony Bass, MIA

6

 

Daulton Varsho, C, ARI

5

Carlos Martinez, STL

5

 

Omar Narvaez, C, MIL

4

Daniel Bard, COL

5

 

Tucker Barnhart, C, CIN

4

Zach Davies, CHC

5

 

Madison Bumgarner, P, ARI

3

Joakim Soria, ARI

5

 

Noah Syndergaard, P, NYM

3

Caleb Smith, ARI

5

 

Jon Lester, P, WAS

2

Tony Gonsolin, LAD

5

 

Orlando Arcia, SS, MIL

2

Stefan Crichton, ARI

5

 

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, MIL

1

Spencer Howard, PHI

5

 

Mallex Smith, OF, NYM

1

Hyun Kwang Kim, STL

4

 

Monte Harrison, OF, MIA

1

Miles Mikolas, STL

4

 

Magneuris Sierra, OF, MIA

1

Giovanny Gallegos, STL

4

 

Dellin Betances, P, NYM

1

Mitch Keller, PIT

4

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Tanner Rainey, WAS

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Alec Mills, CHC

4

 

Max Scherzer, P, WAS

29

Josh Lindblom, MIL

3

 

Clayton Kershaw, P, LAD

25

Madison Bumgarner, ARI

3

 

Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL

23

Chris Martin, ATL

3

 

Tommy Pham, OF, SD

23

MacKenzie Gore, SD

3

 

Stephen Strasburg, P, WAS

21

Alex Reyes, STL

3

 

Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD

18

Hector Neris, PHI

3

 

Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI

15

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

3

 

Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL

13

Trevor Rogers, MIA

3

 

Lorenzo Cain, OF, MIL

13

Lucas Sims, CIN

3

 

David Price, P, LAD

13

Jon Lester, WAS

2

 

Jurickson Profar, OF, SD

12

Yimi Garcia, MIA

2

 

Richard Rodriguez, P, PIT

10

David Peterson, NYM

2

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM

9

Tejay Antone, CIN

2

 

James McCann, C, NYM

6

Adrian Houser, MIL

2

 

Anthony DeSclafani, P, SF

6

Michael Lorenzen, CIN

2

 

Taijuan Walker, P, NYM

6

Matt Moore, PHI

2

 

Giovanny Gallegos, P, STL

4

Mark Melancon, SD

2

 

Garrett Cooper, 1B, MIA

3

Reyes Moronta, SF

1

 

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, MIA

3

Jake Odorizzi, FA

1

 

Kevin Pillar, OF, NYM

3

Scott Oberg, COL

1

 

Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM

2

Brusdar Graterol, LAD

1

 

Matt Moore, P, PHI

2

Steven Brault, PIT

1

 

Matt Carpenter, 3B, STL

1

Johnny Cueto, SF

1

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Matt Wisler, SF

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Kyle Wright, ATL

1

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL

35

Trevor May, NYM

1

 

Aaron Nola, P, PHI

28

Edward Cabrera, MIA

1

 

Carlos Carrasco, P, NYM

24

Chad Kuhl, PIT

1

 

Max Muncy, 2B, LAD

23

Freddy Peralta, MIL

1

 

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF

21

Merrill Kelly, ARI

1

 

Tommy Edman, SS, STL

20

Emilio Pagan, SD

1

 

Zack Wheeler, P, PHI

19

Dellin Betances, NYM

1

 

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD

14

J.T. Brubaker, PIT

1

 

Tyler Mahle, P, CIN

13

Adam Wainwright, STL

1

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

12

Sean Doolittle, CIN

1

 

J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM

11

Eric Lauer, MIL

1

 

C.J. Cron, 1B, COL

8

Daniel Ponce de Leon, STL

1

 

Will Smith, P, ATL

7

 
 
 

Daniel Bard, P, COL

5

 
 
 

Tony Gonsolin, P, LAD

5

 
 
 

Nick Ahmed, SS, ARI

4

 
 
 

Jorge Alfaro, C, MIA

3

 
 
 

Adam Duvall, OF, MIA

3

 
 
 

Dee Gordon, 2B, CIN

1

 
 
 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

1

 
 
 

Brian Goodwin, OF, PIT

1

 
 
 

Matt Wisler, P, SF

1

 
 
 

Adam Wainwright, P, STL

1

