If you happened to catch the results of our AL-only salary cap draft (or what we used to call an auction), these NL results will seem ... incongruous.
It's the same format -- 12 teams, standard Rotisserie scoring -- but about half the participants were swapped out, which goes a long way to explaining the differences. One of the quirks of the salary bidding format is that every room takes on a life of its own, with every new bid representing a chance for a new precedent and the behaviors of the most aggressive bidders often compelling others to join in.
My rule for salary cap drafts is that the deeper the format, the more evenly the dollars need to be spread, and formats don't get much deeper than half the player pool divided between 12 teams across 23 lineup spots. So seeing four players go for $50 or more (Fernando Tatis for $53 and Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto all for $50) was out of bounds for me. Not a single player reached the $50 threshold in the AL version of this league.
Of course, it's worth pointing out that the high-end talent is mostly concentrated in the NL this year, with 18 of the top 23 players by ADP residing in that league. The AL player pool is stronger at the back end, so you could make the case it's perfectly sensible to take more of a studs-and-duds approach in an NL-only league than an AL-only league. But either way, the waiver wire will be virtually nonexistent, which means barring some miraculous breakthrough, you're stuck with however many duds you take. Even being cognizant of it, having spent no more than $35 on any one player, I was left with two fairly significant holes in my lineup and now have to hope Brian Goodwin and Dee Gordon get more playing time than they probably will.
My emphasis, as always, was on starting pitching, but it's worth noting that there are far more high-end arms to go around on this side of the player pool. Jacob deGrom went for $48, but only one other pitcher (Trevor Bauer) went for even $35. I was able to get Aaron Nola ($28), Carlos Carrasco ($24) and Zack Wheeler ($19) for less than I invested in just two pitchers, Gerrit Cole ($47) and Zach Plesac ($26), on the AL side.
Stolen bases were as in demand as ever, though, with those who offer some hope of contributing a couple dozen seeing their salaries pushed up almost as much as the elites. Examples include Tommy Edman and Victor Robles for $20, Kolten Wong for $16 and Raimel Tapia for $13.
Some of the best values included ...
- Nolan Arenado for $26
- Ian Anderson for $15
- James McCann for $6
- Tony Gonsolin for $5
- Jonathan Villar for $2
Some of the worst values included ...
- Ozzie Albies for $37
- Mike Moustakas for $24
- Alec Bohm for $24
- Victor Robles for $20
- Gavin Lux for $15
Here's who all took part in this one:
- Grey Albright, Razzball (@Razzball)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Lance Brozdowski, Marquee Sports Network (@LanceBroz)
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)
- Scott Engel, SportsLine (@scotteTheKing)
- Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)
- Micah Henry, New Life Fantasy (@FantasyCentral1)
- The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Note: Jackie Bradley and Jake Odorizzi were free agents at the time we completed this salary cap draft, which explains our lowball bids for them. We were hedging our bets, not wanting to sell out for a player who would be useless to us if he signed with an AL-team.
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
GREY ALBRIGHT
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
21
|
Cody Bellinger, 1B, LAD
37
Will Smith, LAD
16
|
Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
29
Willson Contreras, CHC
16
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
28
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
13
|
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
20
Austin Nola, SD
8
|
Charlie Morton, P, ATL
18
James McCann, NYM
6
|
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
16
Elias Diaz, COL
6
|
Pablo Lopez, P, MIA
16
Daulton Varsho, ARI
5
|
Paul DeJong, SS, STL
15
Yadier Molina, STL
5
|
Raimel Tapia, OF, COL
13
Carson Kelly, ARI
5
|
Zach Eflin, P, PHI
11
Yan Gomes, WAS
5
|
Garrett Hampson, OF, COL
9
Omar Narvaez, MIL
4
|
Jean Segura, 2B, PHI
8
Jacob Stallings, PIT
4
|
Cristian Pache, OF, ATL
7
Tucker Barnhart, CIN
4
|
Shogo Akiyama, OF, CIN
6
Jorge Alfaro, MIA
3
|
Carlos Martinez, P, STL
5
Buster Posey, SF
3
|
Joakim Soria, P, ARI
5
Joey Bart, SF
1
|
Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COL
4
Tomas Nido, NYM
1
|
Tanner Rainey, P, WAS
4
Curt Casali, SF
1
|
Alex Reyes, P, STL
3
Andrew Knizner, STL
1
|
David Peterson, P, NYM
2
Victor Caratini, SD
1
|
Adrian Houser, P, MIL
2
Austin Barnes, LAD
1
|
Victor Caratini, C, SD
1
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
1
|
Austin Barnes, C, LAD
1
Dom Nunez, COL
1
|
B_DON
|
Austin Romine, CHC
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
FIRST BASE
|
|
Trevor Story, SS, COL
38
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Walker Buehler, P, LAD
30
Cody Bellinger, LAD
37
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
26
Freddie Freeman, ATL
35
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
25
Pete Alonso, NYM
28
|
Blake Snell, P, SD
25
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
26
|
Chris Paddack, P, SD
21
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
21
|
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
20
Josh Bell, WAS
21
|
Edwin Diaz, P, NYM
17
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
20
|
Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
9
Dominic Smith, NYM
19
|
Dustin May, P, LAD
9
Eric Hosmer, SD
18
|
Colin Moran, 3B, PIT
8
Christian Walker, ARI
16
|
Jason Heyward, OF, CHC
7
Joey Votto, CIN
10
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
6
C.J. Cron, COL
8
|
Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA
5
Garrett Cooper, MIA
3
|
Alec Mills, P, CHC
4
Jesus Aguilar, MIA
3
|
Harrison Bader, OF, STL
3
Brandon Belt, SF
2
|
Tomas Nido, C, NYM
1
Josh Fuentes, COL
2
|
Curt Casali, C, SF
1
Greg Bird, COL
1
|
Jake Marisnick, OF, CHC
1
Ryan Zimmerman, WAS
1
|
Brusdar Graterol, P, LAD
1
Daniel Vogelbach, MIL
1
|
Kyle Wright, P, ATL
1
Asdrubal Cabrera, ARI
1
|
Eric Lauer, P, MIL
1
SECOND BASE
|
|
Miguel Rojas, SS, MIA
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
LANCE BROZDOWSKI
|
Ozzie Albies, ATL
37
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Ketel Marte, ARI
26
|
Corey Seager, SS, LAD
31
Mike Moustakas, CIN
24
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
24
Keston Hiura, MIL
24
|
Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
21
Max Muncy, LAD
23
|
Sonny Gray, P, CIN
20
Jeff McNeil, NYM
18
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
19
Kolten Wong, MIL
16
|
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
17
Gavin Lux, LAD
15
|
Kevin Gausman, P, SF
16
Jake Cronenworth, SD
14
|
Joe Musgrove, P, SD
15
Ryan McMahon, COL
12
|
Jesse Winker, OF, CIN
14
Tommy La Stella, SF
9
|
Chris Taylor, OF, LAD
11
Jon Berti, MIA
8
|
Jordan Hicks, P, STL
11
Jean Segura, PHI
8
|
German Marquez, P, COL
11
Scott Kingery, PHI
7
|
Drew Smyly, P, ATL
10
Jazz Chisholm, MIA
5
|
Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL
9
Brendan Rodgers, COL
4
|
Corey Dickerson, OF, MIA
9
Wilmer Flores, SF
4
|
Jake McGee, P, SF
7
Starlin Castro, WAS
3
|
Jacob Stallings, C, PIT
4
Jonathan Villar, NYM
2
|
Mitch Keller, P, PIT
4
Nico Hoerner, CHC
2
|
Tim Locastro, OF, ARI
3
Isan Diaz, MIA
1
|
Donovan Solano, 2B, SF
1
Dee Gordon, CIN
1
|
Dom Nunez, C, COL
1
Donovan Solano, SF
1
|
Jackie Bradley, OF, FA
1
Adam Frazier, PIT
1
|
Trevor May, P, NYM
1
THIRD BASE
|
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Manny Machado, SD
34
|
Brandon Woodruff, P, MIL
31
Nolan Arenado, STL
26
|
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
26
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
24
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
23
Alec Bohm, PHI
24
|
Wil Myers, OF, SD
21
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
20
|
Kyle Hendricks, P, CHC
20
Kris Bryant, CHC
20
|
Dylan Carlson, OF, STL
19
Justin Turner, LAD
17
|
Julio Urias, P, LAD
17
Austin Riley, ATL
12
|
Kenley Jansen, P, LAD
17
J.D. Davis, NYM
11
|
Andrew McCutchen, OF, PHI
16
Brian Anderson, MIA
10
|
Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
15
Eduardo Escobar, ARI
9
|
Evan Longoria, 3B, SF
9
Evan Longoria, SF
9
|
Austin Nola, C, SD
8
Carter Kieboom, WAS
8
|
Scott Kingery, 2B, PHI
7
Colin Moran, PIT
8
|
Carson Kelly, C, ARI
5
Edwin Rios, LAD
3
|
Gregory Polanco, OF, PIT
4
David Bote, CHC
3
|
Starlin Castro, 2B, WAS
3
Luis Urias, MIL
2
|
Josh Lindblom, P, MIL
3
Maikel Franco, FA
1
|
MacKenzie Gore, P, SD
3
Todd Frazier, PIT
1
|
Lucas Sims, P, CIN
3
Matt Carpenter, STL
1
|
Anthony Alford, OF, PIT
2
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Mark Melancon, P, SD
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Asdrubal Cabrera, 1B, ARI
1
Fernando Tatis, SD
53
|
J.T. Brubaker, P, PIT
1
Trea Turner, WAS
40
|
DONKEY TEETH
|
Trevor Story, COL
38
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Francisco Lindor, NYM
36
|
Juan Soto, OF, WAS
50
Corey Seager, LAD
31
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
50
Javier Baez, CHC
27
|
Trea Turner, SS, WAS
40
Dansby Swanson, ATL
23
|
Trevor Bauer, P, LAD
35
Tommy Edman, STL
20
|
Josh Hader, P, MIL
22
Didi Gregorius, PHI
15
|
Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
12
Paul DeJong, STL
15
|
Mauricio Dubon, OF, SF
7
Ha-seong Kim, SD
12
|
Yadier Molina, C, STL
5
Nick Ahmed, ARI
4
|
David Peralta, OF, ARI
5
Brandon Crawford, SF
2
|
Caleb Smith, P, ARI
5
Orlando Arcia, MIL
2
|
Hyun Kwang Kim, P, STL
4
Kyle Holder, CIN
1
|
Buster Posey, C, SF
3
Erik Gonzalez, PIT
1
|
Avisail Garcia, OF, MIL
3
Jose Garcia, CIN
1
|
Chris Martin, P, ATL
3
Miguel Rojas, MIA
1
|
Hector Neris, P, PHI
3
Kevin Newman, PIT
1
|
Josh Fuentes, 1B, COL
2
OUTFIELD
|
|
Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Luis Urias, 3B, MIL
2
Mookie Betts, LAD
50
|
Yimi Garcia, P, MIA
2
Juan Soto, WAS
50
|
Brandon Crawford, SS, SF
2
Ronald Acuna, ATL
50
|
Isan Diaz, 2B, MIA
1
Christian Yelich, MIL
41
|
Johnny Cueto, P, SF
1
Bryce Harper, PHI
33
|
Freddy Peralta, P, MIL
1
Marcell Ozuna, ATL
29
|
SCOTT ENGEL
|
Starling Marte, MIA
28
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Nick Castellanos, CIN
25
|
Jacob deGrom, P, NYM
48
Michael Conforto, NYM
24
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
37
Trent Grisham, SD
24
|
Starling Marte, OF, MIA
28
Charlie Blackmon, COL
23
|
Luis Castillo, P, CIN
28
Tommy Pham, SD
23
|
Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
24
Mike Yastrzemski, SF
21
|
Trent Grisham, OF, SD
24
Wil Myers, SD
21
|
Max Fried, P, ATL
20
Victor Robles, WAS
20
|
Brad Hand, P, WAS
16
Ian Happ, CHC
19
|
Adbert Alzolay, P, CHC
7
Dylan Carlson, STL
19
|
Yan Gomes, C, WAS
5
Kyle Schwarber, WAS
18
|
Zach Davies, P, CHC
5
Andrew McCutchen, PHI
16
|
Miles Mikolas, P, STL
4
Jesse Winker, CIN
14
|
Trevor Rogers, P, MIA
3
A.J. Pollock, LAD
14
|
Drew Waters, OF, ATL
2
Raimel Tapia, COL
13
|
Greg Bird, 1B, COL
1
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
13
|
Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, WAS
1
Jurickson Profar, SD
12
|
Adam Frazier, 2B, PIT
1
Kole Calhoun, ARI
11
|
Joey Bart, C, SF
1
Chris Taylor, LAD
11
|
Ender Inciarte, OF, ATL
1
Nick Senzel, CIN
11
|
Jared Oliva, OF, PIT
1
Joc Pederson, CHC
9
|
Emilio Pagan, P, SD
1
Garrett Hampson, COL
9
|
Kyle Holder, SS, CIN
1
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
9
|
Erik Gonzalez, SS, PIT
1
Tyler O'Neill, STL
9
|
MIKE GIANELLA
|
Corey Dickerson, MIA
9
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Mauricio Dubon, SF
7
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
26
Cristian Pache, ATL
7
|
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
24
Jason Heyward, CHC
7
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
24
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
6
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
21
Alex Dickerson, SF
6
|
Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
18
Shogo Akiyama, CIN
6
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
16
Sam Hilliard, COL
5
|
Patrick Corbin, P, WAS
16
David Peralta, ARI
5
|
Ian Anderson, P, ATL
15
Gregory Polanco, PIT
4
|
A.J. Pollock, OF, LAD
14
Austin Slater, SF
4
|
Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
12
Kevin Pillar, NYM
3
|
Kole Calhoun, OF, ARI
11
Avisail Garcia, MIL
3
|
Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
10
Adam Duvall, MIA
3
|
Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
10
Harrison Bader, STL
3
|
Joc Pederson, OF, CHC
9
Tim Locastro, ARI
3
|
Jon Berti, 2B, MIA
8
Anthony Alford, PIT
2
|
Drew Pomeranz, P, SD
8
Drew Waters, ATL
2
|
Devin Williams, P, MIL
8
Ender Inciarte, ATL
1
|
Sam Hilliard, OF, COL
5
Mallex Smith, NYM
1
|
Jake Odorizzi, P, FA
1
Jake Marisnick, CHC
1
|
Steven Brault, P, PIT
1
Jackie Bradley, FA
1
|
Edward Cabrera, P, MIA
1
Aristides Aquino, CIN
1
|
Chad Kuhl, P, PIT
1
Monte Harrison, MIA
1
|
Sean Doolittle, P, CIN
1
Brian Goodwin, PIT
1
|
MICAH HENRY
|
Jared Oliva, PIT
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Magneuris Sierra, MIA
1
|
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
53
Roman Quinn, PHI
1
|
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
50
Lewis Brinson, MIA
1
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
41
PITCHER
|
|
Corbin Burnes, P, MIL
18
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL
16
Jacob deGrom, NYM
48
|
Mike Soroka, P, ATL
16
Trevor Bauer, LAD
35
|
Elieser Hernandez, P, MIA
9
Jack Flaherty, STL
32
|
Luke Weaver, P, ARI
9
Yu Darvish, SD
32
|
Carter Kieboom, 3B, WAS
8
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
31
|
Alex Dickerson, OF, SF
6
Walker Buehler, LAD
30
|
Anthony Bass, P, MIA
6
Max Scherzer, WAS
29
|
Stefan Crichton, P, ARI
5
Aaron Nola, PHI
28
|
Spencer Howard, P, PHI
5
Luis Castillo, CIN
28
|
Wilmer Flores, 2B, SF
4
Zac Gallen, ARI
27
|
Edwin Rios, 3B, LAD
3
Blake Snell, SD
25
|
David Bote, 3B, CHC
3
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
25
|
Michael Lorenzen, P, CIN
2
Carlos Carrasco, NYM
24
|
Andrew Knizner, C, STL
1
Josh Hader, MIL
22
|
Austin Romine, C, CHC
1
Chris Paddack, SD
21
|
Aristides Aquino, OF, CIN
1
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
21
|
Roman Quinn, OF, PHI
1
Sonny Gray, CIN
20
|
Daniel Ponce de Leon, P, STL
1
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
20
|
Kevin Newman, SS, PIT
1
Max Fried, ATL
20
|
THE ITCH
|
Zack Wheeler, PHI
19
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Charlie Morton, ATL
18
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
36
Corbin Burnes, MIL
18
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
34
Julio Urias, LAD
17
|
Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
33
Kenley Jansen, LAD
17
|
Yu Darvish, P, SD
32
Edwin Diaz, NYM
17
|
Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
19
Dinelson Lamet, SD
17
|
Willson Contreras, C, CHC
16
Kevin Gausman, SF
16
|
Sixto Sanchez, P, MIA
16
Sixto Sanchez, MIA
16
|
Sandy Alcantara, P, MIA
15
Pablo Lopez, MIA
16
|
Nick Senzel, OF, CIN
11
Patrick Corbin, WAS
16
|
Amir Garrett, P, CIN
11
Brad Hand, WAS
16
|
Tommy La Stella, 2B, SF
9
Mike Soroka, ATL
16
|
Archie Bradley, P, PHI
7
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
15
|
Elias Diaz, C, COL
6
Ian Anderson, ATL
15
|
Austin Slater, OF, SF
4
Joe Musgrove, SD
15
|
Brandon Belt, 1B, SF
2
Craig Kimbrel, CHC
14
|
Tejay Antone, P, CIN
2
Tyler Mahle, CIN
13
|
Maikel Franco, 3B, FA
1
David Price, LAD
13
|
Todd Frazier, 3B, PIT
1
Marcus Stroman, NYM
12
|
Lewis Brinson, OF, MIA
1
Amir Garrett, CIN
11
|
Reyes Moronta, P, SF
1
Jordan Hicks, STL
11
|
Scott Oberg, P, COL
1
German Marquez, COL
11
|
Merrill Kelly, P, ARI
1
Zach Eflin, PHI
11
|
Jose Garcia, SS, CIN
1
Richard Rodriguez, PIT
10
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Drew Smyly, ATL
10
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Dustin May, LAD
9
|
Jack Flaherty, P, STL
32
Elieser Hernandez, MIA
9
|
Zac Gallen, P, ARI
27
Luke Weaver, ARI
9
|
Javier Baez, SS, CHC
27
Drew Pomeranz, SD
8
|
Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
24
Devin Williams, MIL
8
|
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
21
Adbert Alzolay, CHC
7
|
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
20
Archie Bradley, PHI
7
|
Victor Robles, OF, WAS
20
Will Smith, ATL
7
|
Kyle Schwarber, OF, WAS
18
Jake McGee, SF
7
|
Dinelson Lamet, P, SD
17
6
|
Craig Kimbrel, P, CHC
14
Taijuan Walker, NYM
6
|
Marcus Stroman, P, NYM
12
Anthony Bass, MIA
6
|
Daulton Varsho, C, ARI
5
Carlos Martinez, STL
5
|
Omar Narvaez, C, MIL
4
Daniel Bard, COL
5
|
Tucker Barnhart, C, CIN
4
Zach Davies, CHC
5
|
Madison Bumgarner, P, ARI
3
Joakim Soria, ARI
5
|
Noah Syndergaard, P, NYM
3
Caleb Smith, ARI
5
|
Jon Lester, P, WAS
2
Tony Gonsolin, LAD
5
|
Orlando Arcia, SS, MIL
2
Stefan Crichton, ARI
5
|
Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, MIL
1
Spencer Howard, PHI
5
|
Mallex Smith, OF, NYM
1
Hyun Kwang Kim, STL
4
|
Monte Harrison, OF, MIA
1
Miles Mikolas, STL
4
|
Magneuris Sierra, OF, MIA
1
Giovanny Gallegos, STL
4
|
Dellin Betances, P, NYM
1
Mitch Keller, PIT
4
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Tanner Rainey, WAS
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Alec Mills, CHC
4
|
Max Scherzer, P, WAS
29
Josh Lindblom, MIL
3
|
Clayton Kershaw, P, LAD
25
Madison Bumgarner, ARI
3
|
Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
23
Chris Martin, ATL
3
|
Tommy Pham, OF, SD
23
MacKenzie Gore, SD
3
|
Stephen Strasburg, P, WAS
21
Alex Reyes, STL
3
|
Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
18
Hector Neris, PHI
3
|
Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI
15
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
3
|
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
13
Trevor Rogers, MIA
3
|
Lorenzo Cain, OF, MIL
13
Lucas Sims, CIN
3
|
David Price, P, LAD
13
Jon Lester, WAS
2
|
Jurickson Profar, OF, SD
12
Yimi Garcia, MIA
2
|
Richard Rodriguez, P, PIT
10
David Peterson, NYM
2
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
9
Tejay Antone, CIN
2
|
James McCann, C, NYM
6
Adrian Houser, MIL
2
|
Anthony DeSclafani, P, SF
6
Michael Lorenzen, CIN
2
|
Taijuan Walker, P, NYM
6
Matt Moore, PHI
2
|
Giovanny Gallegos, P, STL
4
Mark Melancon, SD
2
|
Garrett Cooper, 1B, MIA
3
Reyes Moronta, SF
1
|
Jesus Aguilar, 1B, MIA
3
Jake Odorizzi, FA
1
|
Kevin Pillar, OF, NYM
3
Scott Oberg, COL
1
|
Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM
2
Brusdar Graterol, LAD
1
|
Matt Moore, P, PHI
2
Steven Brault, PIT
1
|
Matt Carpenter, 3B, STL
1
Johnny Cueto, SF
1
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Matt Wisler, SF
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Kyle Wright, ATL
1
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
35
Trevor May, NYM
1
|
Aaron Nola, P, PHI
28
Edward Cabrera, MIA
1
|
Carlos Carrasco, P, NYM
24
Chad Kuhl, PIT
1
|
Max Muncy, 2B, LAD
23
Freddy Peralta, MIL
1
|
Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF
21
Merrill Kelly, ARI
1
|
Tommy Edman, SS, STL
20
Emilio Pagan, SD
1
|
Zack Wheeler, P, PHI
19
Dellin Betances, NYM
1
|
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
14
J.T. Brubaker, PIT
1
|
Tyler Mahle, P, CIN
13
Adam Wainwright, STL
1
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
12
Sean Doolittle, CIN
1
|
J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
11
Eric Lauer, MIL
1
|
C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
8
Daniel Ponce de Leon, STL
1
|
Will Smith, P, ATL
7
|
|
|
Daniel Bard, P, COL
5
|
|
|
Tony Gonsolin, P, LAD
5
|
|
|
Nick Ahmed, SS, ARI
4
|
|
|
Jorge Alfaro, C, MIA
3
|
|
|
Adam Duvall, OF, MIA
3
|
|
|
Dee Gordon, 2B, CIN
1
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
1
|
|
|
Brian Goodwin, OF, PIT
1
|
|
|
Matt Wisler, P, SF
1
|
|
|
Adam Wainwright, P, STL
1
So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.