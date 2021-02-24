If you happened to catch the results of our AL-only salary cap draft (or what we used to call an auction), these NL results will seem ... incongruous.

It's the same format -- 12 teams, standard Rotisserie scoring -- but about half the participants were swapped out, which goes a long way to explaining the differences. One of the quirks of the salary bidding format is that every room takes on a life of its own, with every new bid representing a chance for a new precedent and the behaviors of the most aggressive bidders often compelling others to join in.

My rule for salary cap drafts is that the deeper the format, the more evenly the dollars need to be spread, and formats don't get much deeper than half the player pool divided between 12 teams across 23 lineup spots. So seeing four players go for $50 or more (Fernando Tatis for $53 and Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto all for $50) was out of bounds for me. Not a single player reached the $50 threshold in the AL version of this league.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that the high-end talent is mostly concentrated in the NL this year, with 18 of the top 23 players by ADP residing in that league. The AL player pool is stronger at the back end, so you could make the case it's perfectly sensible to take more of a studs-and-duds approach in an NL-only league than an AL-only league. But either way, the waiver wire will be virtually nonexistent, which means barring some miraculous breakthrough, you're stuck with however many duds you take. Even being cognizant of it, having spent no more than $35 on any one player, I was left with two fairly significant holes in my lineup and now have to hope Brian Goodwin and Dee Gordon get more playing time than they probably will.

My emphasis, as always, was on starting pitching, but it's worth noting that there are far more high-end arms to go around on this side of the player pool. Jacob deGrom went for $48, but only one other pitcher (Trevor Bauer) went for even $35. I was able to get Aaron Nola ($28), Carlos Carrasco ($24) and Zack Wheeler ($19) for less than I invested in just two pitchers, Gerrit Cole ($47) and Zach Plesac ($26), on the AL side.

Stolen bases were as in demand as ever, though, with those who offer some hope of contributing a couple dozen seeing their salaries pushed up almost as much as the elites. Examples include Tommy Edman and Victor Robles for $20, Kolten Wong for $16 and Raimel Tapia for $13.

Some of the best values included ...

Some of the worst values included ...

Here's who all took part in this one:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Lance Brozdowski , Marquee Sports Network (@LanceBroz)

, Marquee Sports Network (@LanceBroz) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Donkey Teeth , Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)

, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87) Scott Engel , SportsLine (@scotteTheKing)

, SportsLine (@scotteTheKing) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) Micah Henry , New Life Fantasy (@FantasyCentral1)

, New Life Fantasy (@FantasyCentral1) The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)

, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Note: Jackie Bradley and Jake Odorizzi were free agents at the time we completed this salary cap draft, which explains our lowball bids for them. We were hedging our bets, not wanting to sell out for a player who would be useless to us if he signed with an AL-team.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.