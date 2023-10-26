Postseason baseball has no bearing on Fantasy Baseball, but it's viewed much more widely than the baseball that does, such as some random game in June. And many who play Fantasy Baseball can't help but form opinions about what they see. If they take those opinions into next year's draft ... well, you can scrap my initial premise. Perhaps postseason baseball has a bearing on Fantasy Baseball after all.

But should it? I want to be careful here because even the players whose teams survive the longest will appear in no more than 20 games. By baseball standards, that's still an awfully small sample, and those who make sweeping generalizations based on small-sample outcomes are condemning themselves to disappointment.

So I don't want to say Yordan Alvarez has gone from being a potential first-rounder to the obvious No. 1 pick just because he blew out the competition in October. We already knew he had few peers in terms of batting average and power potential. That he demonstrated it over a three-week sample shouldn't really move the needle.

Yordan Alvarez HOU • DH • #44 Postseason stats AVG .465 HR 6 OPS 1.487 AB 43 BB 4 K 14 View Profile

I also don't want to say Adolis Garcia is now a second-round pick because he happened to hit a bunch of homers over a short period of time. We already knew he had top-of-the-scale power, but even as he delivered on it, his walks remained low and his strikeouts high. He was the same player, only hotter.

Adolis Garcia TEX • RF • #53 Postseason stats AVG .327 HR 7 OPS 1.102 AB 52 BB 0 K 16 View Profile

Likewise, I don't want to say Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler are more than the stars we already knew them to be because they shined when the spotlight was brightest. That's what stars do.

Bryce Harper PHI • DH • #3 Postseason stats AVG .286 HR 5 SB 3 AB 42 BB 13 K 11 View Profile

Zack Wheeler PHI • SP • #45 Postseason stats W-L 3-0 ERA 1.95 WHIP .72 INN 27.2 BB 3 K 35 View Profile

I don't want to say those things because I don't know how the next week would have gone. Or the next week. Or the next.

Case in point is Nick Castellanos, who homered five times over a three-game span at one point this postseason only to finish in an 0-for-20 slump. Case in point is the entire Phillies team, you could even say.

Baseball, as we all know perfectly well but are predisposed to forget when we see something different unfolding in front of us, is a game of peaks and valleys. We'd all be wise not to assess an established player on his latest peak or valley.

But what about those who are not so established? What about those who had us scratching our heads going into the postseason? Is a few weeks of elevated production definitive proof of a full-fledged breakout? Obviously not, and even for those who fit that description, I want to be careful not to make too much of too little. But I also can't ignore the imprint they've made on the many people watching. Their 2024 stock had room to improve, and for better or worse, it has.

That's especially true for these six.