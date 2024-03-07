Carlos Rodon and Alek Manoah were two of just four pitchers with ERAs under 2.70 over the 2021-22 seasons. However, both struggled immensely in 2023 as Rodon's ERA was 6.85, while Manoah's was 5.87. But as any experienced Fantasy baseball player knows, a bust in 2023 can become one of the top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers. There's been nothing but positive news regarding both during Spring Training, so one, or both, could be steals as late-round 2024 Fantasy baseball picks.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting.

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. After a tumultuous 2023 offseason in which both the Giants and Mets backed away from agreed-to $300 million-plus deals, Correa returned to the Twins but had the worst season of his career. He hit a career-low .230 with a slugging percentage under .400. Correa did hit 18 home runs, but he also led the American League with 30 GIDPs.

However, he played much of last year with plantar fasciitis in his heel, and as the injury healed, his numbers had a noticeable uptick. Correa hit .296 in September before a blistering .409 through six postseason games. He's still just 29 years old, so he's in his prime, and Correa averaged 24 homers on a .285 average during the 2021-22 seasons. There's value in grabbing Correa in the mid-to-late rounds of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, as the model slots him ahead of Elly De La Cruz, despite the Reds' sensation being drafted over 100 spots earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Guardians SP Shane Bieber. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been hurt in two of the last three seasons, only exceeding 128 innings pitched in one of those three years. Last season saw his ERA jump nearly a full run to 3.80 as he attempted to pitch through an elbow injury that would eventually land him on the 60-day injured list. But before that ailment, Bieber was elite with a 3.29 ERA through his first 14 starts.

The model is banking on Bieber bouncing back to that pre-injury form, and he has the extra incentive of being on a one-year arbitration salary before becoming a free agent in 2025. Bieber was just one of seven starting pitchers with a sub-3.00 ERA from 2019-22, along with the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander, so that's the type of company Bieber keeps.

