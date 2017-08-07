Fantasy Baseball Top DL Stashes: Salvador Perez ranks high among the top 30

We've already reached that point, haven't we? The point when every injury is a potential season-ender?

Every injury of real significance, anyway.

Eight weeks are all that remain in the 2017 season, and if the typical injury -- a broken bone, strained muscle or whatever -- requires a six-week recovery, well, sometimes it's just not worth bringing back the player.

The Kansas City Royals will presumably have every reason to bring back Salvador Perez , seeing as they're fighting for a playoff spot, but an intercostal strain in particular will require more than a minimal DL stay. Anything in that core area is tricky because it comes into play -- often forcefully -- in every baseball-related activity.

I'm thinking a month at minimum.

What if the Royals are out of it by then? What if it's more like six weeks, and they're out of it by then? What if Perez doesn't come back at all?

It's pointless to entertain these hypotheticals. Maybe he will. Maybe he won't. But if he does -- and there's a better chance than not -- you want to be the one who benefits.

I mean, he's one of only four honest-to-goodness difference-makers at catcher ( Buster Posey , Gary Sanchez and Willson Contreras being the others), so you'll certainly notice his absence. Dropping him won't change what happens to your catcher spot in the meantime, but it'll change what happens when he returns. And isn't a chance for assured impact worth stashing over some dime-a-dozen Aaron Altherr type? I think so.

