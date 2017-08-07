Fantasy Baseball Top DL Stashes: Salvador Perez ranks high among the top 30
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end as Salvador Perez goes down, he needs to be stashed regardless, according to Scott White.
We've already reached that point, haven't we? The point when every injury is a potential season-ender?
Every injury of real significance, anyway.
Eight weeks are all that remain in the 2017 season, and if the typical injury -- a broken bone, strained muscle or whatever -- requires a six-week recovery, well, sometimes it's just not worth bringing back the player.
The Kansas City Royals will presumably have every reason to bring back Salvador Perez , seeing as they're fighting for a playoff spot, but an intercostal strain in particular will require more than a minimal DL stay. Anything in that core area is tricky because it comes into play -- often forcefully -- in every baseball-related activity.
I'm thinking a month at minimum.
What if the Royals are out of it by then? What if it's more like six weeks, and they're out of it by then? What if Perez doesn't come back at all?
It's pointless to entertain these hypotheticals. Maybe he will. Maybe he won't. But if he does -- and there's a better chance than not -- you want to be the one who benefits.
I mean, he's one of only four honest-to-goodness difference-makers at catcher ( Buster Posey , Gary Sanchez and Willson Contreras being the others), so you'll certainly notice his absence. Dropping him won't change what happens to your catcher spot in the meantime, but it'll change what happens when he returns. And isn't a chance for assured impact worth stashing over some dime-a-dozen Aaron Altherr type? I think so.
So where does Perez rank among the other injured studs? Find out here:
|1
George Springer Houston CF
|strained quadriceps
|2
Clayton Kershaw L.A. Dodgers SP
|strained back
|3
Trea Turner Washington SS
|fractured wrist
|4
Carlos Correa Houston SS
|thumb surgery
|5
Stephen Strasburg Washington SP
|elbow impingement
|6
Robbie Ray Arizona SP
|concussion
|7
Michael Fulmer Detroit SP
|elbow neuritis
|8
David Price Boston SP
|strained elbow
|9
Salvador Perez Kansas City C
|strained intercostal
|10
Chase Anderson Milwaukee SP
|strained oblique
|11
Lance McCullers Houston SP
|sore back
|12
Johnny Cueto San Francisco SP
|strained forearm
|13
Mark Melancon San Francisco RP
|strained elbow
|14
Mark Trumbo Baltimore DH
|strained ribcage
|15
Dustin Pedroia Boston 2B
|knee inflammation
|16
Brandon Belt San Francisco 1B
|concussion
|17
Noah Syndergaard N.Y. Mets SP
|strained lat
|18
Aaron Sanchez Toronto SP
|blister
|19
Addison Russell Chi. Cubs SS
|strained foot
|20
Evan Gattis Houston C
|concussion
|21
Cameron Maybin L.A. Angels CF
|sprained knee
|22
Aaron Altherr Philadelphia RF
|strained hamstring
|23
Ian Desmond Colorado LF
|strained calf
|24
Andrew Miller Cleveland RP
|patellar tendinitis
|25
Felix Hernandez Seattle SP
|biceps tendinitis
|26
Mitch Haniger Seattle RF
|lacerated lip
|27
Starlin Castro N.Y. Yankees 2B
|strained hamstring
|28
Avisail Garcia Chi. White Sox RF
|strained thumb
|29
Jeurys Familia N.Y. Mets RP
|blood clot in shoulder
|30
Kyle Barraclough Miami RP
|shoulder impingement
-
George Springer
is the one of the injured studs with a dwindling timetable, looking probable for later this week, so he's an obvious choice for the top spot. But I have the utmost confidence in
Clayton Kershaw
,
Trea Turner
and
Carlos Correa
returning, the former two possibly in August. Kershaw is already begging to throw off a mound, and Turner's and Correa's injuries have more definite recovery periods. Contrast them with
Stephen Strasburg
's,
Michael Fulmer
's and
David Price
's balky elbows or
Robbie Ray
's 108-mph liner off the head, and you have to feel optimistic.
- I have a sinking suspicion the
Houston Astros
will hold out
Lance McCullers
for as long as they can justify it. The 23-year-old has already surpassed last year's inning total by 16 2/3, and they're hoping to play deep into October this year. Everyone remembers what happened to the
Washington Nationals
with Stephen Strasburg in 2012, so now would be the time to curtail McCullers' innings. The severity of the injury doesn't even matter to me. He's on the DL, where I suspect he'll remain until September, which is why I prefer to stash â¦
-
Chase Anderson
, you may remember, was having a breakout season before straining his oblique in late June, having both added velocity and refined two offspeed pitches, a changeup and a curveball. So the fact he's beginning a rehab assignment should be welcome news to anyone who had the good sense to stash him (or who has the good sense to add him in the 25 percent of CBS Sports leagues where he remains available).
- With each passing week, I grow more and more pessimistic that
Noah Syndergaard
will return at all this year, seeing as he's still not throwing off a mound, but he's the prime example of stashing for upside. If and when he returns, I can virtually guarantee he'll be a fixture in your lineup, so even if it's for just two or three starts, you won't have regretted keeping him close unless you have so many players on the DL that the free roster spot could be the difference in making the playoffs or not.
- After Syndergaard come the players who aren't necessarily must-stash across the board but are good enough to stash, particularly if they meet a specific need of yours (
Addison Russell
with his shortstop eligibility,
Evan Gattis
with his catcher eligibility,
Cameron Maybin
with his stolen bases, etc.). Timetables are muddled with potential impact here. For example,
Mitch Haniger
and
Avisail Garcia
figure to return sooner than Aaron Altherr and
Ian Desmond
, but I have less confidence they'll deliver when they do.
- Don't sleep on the saves potential for either
Jeurys Familia
or
Kyle Barraclough
, who could both return late in August. If I was confident they'd be in line for saves the moment they came off the DL, they'd rank not too far behind
Mark Melancon
. Each is thought to be his team's eventual choice for ninth-inning duties.
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
Add a Comment