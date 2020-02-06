Fantasy Baseball Trade Reaction: Is Mookie Betts still a sure-fire top-five pick with Dodgers?

The Red Sox finally pulled the trigger on their long-gestating Mookie Betts trade, shipping the 2018 AL MVP to the Dodgers in a move that shakes up the Fantasy landscape just before draft prep season really kicks off.

Details of the deal are still being confirmed, but the main headline is this: Betts will join 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and the rest in the Dodgers lineup, while the Red Sox will be left with a mighty hole to fill in the 5-foot-9 outfielder's absence. We've broken down down what the Dodgers' moves mean for Fantasy drafts from every angle, starting with what it means for Betts, and whether this might knock him out of the elite tier on Draft Day.

Dodgers acquire Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 29 R 135 RBI 80 SB 16 SO 101

Betts is one of the rare five-category studs, and was a unanimous top-five player in drafts for 2020 for good reason. Over the last four seasons, Betts has hit .305, while averaging 29 HR, 94 RBI, 122 R, and 24 SB. Betts has finished as the No. 1 player in Roto Fantasy leagues twice in that span, with a No. 20 ranking serving as his worst finish. The Dodgers are getting a no-doubt-about-it superstar.

And this trade doesn't change much for him. The Red Sox offense created tons of opportunities for Betts, as they led the majors in plate appearances in 2019, while ranking fourth in runs. The Dodgers offense hasn't been quite as good (they ranked 10th in PA and fifth in runs), but that was before they added Betts. You might expect just slightly fewer opportunities for Betts, mostly because of the pitcher spot in the NL lineup, but the difference won't be huge. Not enough to change his outlook on Draft Day.

The parks Betts will play in won't be quite as good as they were when he called Fenway Park home and played in the AL East, where three of four parks besides Fenway were hitter's parks, so that could make a slightly bigger difference. Dodger Stadium isn't as good a place to call home as Fenway — especially for batting average — and the NL West parks collectively play a bit more even than the AL East, but it should be a pretty small effect. Betts has hit better at home than on the road in his career, though that's mostly just due to BABIP differences; he has actually hit more homers away from Fenway park. and it's not severe enough to expect a huge drop in value.

And, it's worth noting, batters tend to perform better the more they've seen pitchers, so switching leagues can always introduce some uncertainty into the equation. Historically, the impact has been less for players making the switch from the AL to the NL, like Betts is, but it's just one more small factor working against him.

Add it up, and this might be just enough to drop Betts firmly to the back of the top-five on Draft Day — maybe to sixth overall if someone wants to reach for a pitcher. But don't expect Betts to see a dramatic shift in his perceived value or production. His is such a well-rounded skill set that it simply won't impact him that much — and I wouldn't be surprised if he actually hit for more power.

Dodgers also acquire David Price, Luis Rengifo in deals

David Price SP BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 34 2019 Stats INN 107.1 W 7 K's 128 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.31

It sounds like Price is going to stay with the Dodgers, and that's not a bad thing at all. Just as Betts has to contend with tougher hitting environments in Dodger Stadium and the rest of the NL West, Price gets safer confines to pitch in. Price is no longer the kind of ace who routinely works deep into games and pitching for the Dodgers isn't going to change that — don't expect to see a ton of quality starts from Price now — but there's still life left in his arm.

Price was having a very effective season before a cyst in his wrist essentially ended it in early August. He had a 3.16 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88.1 innings through his first 17 starts, and then was tagged for 20 runs in his next 17 innings before going on the IL.

Assuming that issue is behind him after surgery, Price could be a nice value on Draft Day. He gets to make the move away from the AL East and the DH, and he showed he can still be effective when healthy. A mid-3.00s ERA and 175 strikeouts could be on the table for price, who was being drafted 178th overall on average in. FantasyPros.com's consensus ADP prior to the trade.

The Dodgers acquiring Rengifo for Joc Pederson is interesting, as much for what it means for the Dodgers as for Rengifo. Rengifo is an interesting player in his own right, bringing together solid contact skills (a 15.2% strikeout rate in the minors) with plenty of speed (44.6 steals per-150 games), though he's likely to begin the year in a utility role, and has just low-end NL-only appeal to begin with.

A.J. Pollock CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.266 HR 15 R 49 RBI 47 SB 5 SO 74

However, this deal means A.J. Pollock is going to play every day, or at least as much as he can handle, since the Dodgers don't really have any other everyday outfield options to displace him next to Betts and Bellinger. Pollock struggled to stay healthy in his first season with the Dodgers, in what has become a pattern for him, but he was on pace for 24 homers, 77 runs, 74 RBI, and eight steals in 130 games last season. You can't expect Pollock to play 150 games ever again, but 130 might not be asking too much, especially with an ADP (245.0) in the 21st round of a 12-team league.

Red Sox receive Alex Verdugo, Brusdar Graterol

Alex Verdugo CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #61 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.294 HR 12 R 43 RBI 44 SB 4 SO 49

Verdugo got his first real chance in the majors last season and showed enough to be the centerpiece of a deal for a superstar, so he's got that going for him. Verdugo hit .294/.342/.475 in 106 games, and while you might hope for more pop from a bat with this kind of pedigree in 2020, the contact skills were exactly as advertised. With Fenway's BABIP-inflating ways, Verdugo is a strong candidate to hit .300 for the Red Sox and might challenge for a batting title someday.

You're probably not going to get a 30-homer season out of Verdugo in Fenway, but in that park and lineup, there's plenty of upside given his profile. He's been going outside of the top-240 on average, but that should shoot into the top-200 — maybe top-150 — now that he's pretty much guaranteed an everyday job.

Brusdar Graterol RP MIN Minnesota • #51 • Age: 21 2019 Stats INN 9.2 W 1 K's 10 ERA 4.66 WHIP 1.24

In Graterol, the Red Sox acquired a flame thrower whose eventual role is quite up in the air right now. Graterol can dial his fastball up to the triple digits, but he's pretty much a two-pitch pitcher, and his slider got crushed in limited major-league exposure in 2019. Still just 20, Graterol might end up in the bullpen in the long run, but the Red Sox will almost certainly want to give him a chance to start, which probably means a return trip to the minors to start 2020 — he has thrown just 58 innings above High A in his minor-league career.

Graterol remains an intriguing Dynasty option — he was Scott White's No. 36 Fantasy prospect in this offseason's rankings and went 217 in a recent Dynasty start up mock draft on CBS Fantasy — but he's a long shot to make a real difference this year. Don't invest in him on Draft Day in redraft leagues but keep an eye on his development in the minors and prepare to pounce if we get positive reports on him.

Kenta Maeda SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #18 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 153.2 W 10 K's 169 ERA 4.04 WHIP 1.07

From a Fantasy perspective, this might actually be the most interesting part of the trade. Maeda has tons of inning- and appearance-related bonuses in his contract, and the Dodgers have had the pitching depth to shuffle him off to the bullpen to avoid triggering most of those. The Twins? They may not have that luxury. Which could and should lead to Maeda's highest inning total since 2016, when he tossed 175.2.

Maeda has a worse ERA for his career on four days rest than five, but the difference is pretty minimal at this point — he actually has a slightly lower WHIP and higher strikeout rate on regular rest. It's fair to wonder if his second-half struggles (3.51 ERA before the All-Star break, 4.44 after) might hint at an explanation for why the Dodgers would often move him to the pen, but it's worth taking a chance on Maeda just to see if he can live up to expectations in that role.

At the very least, you can feel pretty confident you're going to get a mid-to-high 3.00s ERA from Maeda with excellent WHIP and strikeout numbers, and with a record-setting offense backing him, win opportunities should be plentiful in Minnesota. Add in that Maeda is RP eligible, and he could be extremely valuable as a mid-round pick in H2H points leagues; he's worth targeting as a mid-rotation arm in Roto leagues, too, and this trade certainly makes him more attractive in both formats.

Angels get Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling

Joc Pederson LF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 36 R 83 RBI 74 SB 1 SO 111

In a separate deal, the Dodgers shipped Pederson to the Angels, and it will be fascinating to see where and how much he plays with his new team. The Angels will likely slot Pederson in at right field in place of Brian Goodwin, though his ability to play first base could also allow him to spell Albert Pujols against tougher right-handed pitchers.

The key for Pederson's Fantasy appeal will be how much he plays in his new home. The Dodgers showed basically no willingness to play him against left-handed pitching, and for pretty good reason; he has hit .188/.263/.310 with a 29.1% strikeout rate against same-handed pitchers. If the Angels similarly limit Pederson's exposure to southpaws, it will help his rate stats, but will make him tough to trust in weekly lineup leagues. He might be a player whose value varies greatly based on the league you're in — he's better in Roto leagues with daily lineup locks than any other format.

However, the looming call up of blue chip prospect Jo Adell could leave the Angels with a log jam in the outfield, which raises a key question: With two years left on his deal, will the Angels be ready to move Pujols to the bench and have Pederson play first base when the time comes? Somehow, this move feels like a downgrade for Pederson, despite leaving the platoon-happy Dodgers. He's just a late-round pick regardless.

Ross Stripling RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #68 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 90.2 W 4 K's 93 ERA 3.47 WHIP 1.15

The Angels also added Ross Stripling from the Dodgers, in another move to remake their rotation this offseason. They've added Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy, and will get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound, and Stripling now gives them a sixth arm to slot into the rotation. That usually means someone has to get the boot, but we'll likely see Ohtani pitch every sixth day, with the other five guys slotting in around him, so Stripling should get plenty of chances.

And he's shown considerable upside in the past when given the opportunity. Stripling has a 3.51 ERA in 387 major-league innings, with a 3.60 ERA to back it up, and he's seen his strikeout rate jump over the last few years. The Angels figure to have a pretty good lineup and defense behind him, so this actually isn't a huge downgrade in situation. Sure, we'd like to see Stripling pitch every fifth day in a normal rotation, but if he can give you 160 innings of a mid-3.00s ERA, that's going to be well worth whatever late-round pick you have to invest in him.